Thinkst Canary

Data retention policy
We do not process or store personally identifiable or confidential information. Canary alerts remain on your Canary management console for as long as required and can be deleted at any time.
Data archiving and removal policy
The Canary management console and all of it's data is removed when a subscription is terminated.
Data storage policy
Full backups are performed daily. Backup data is encrypted.
Data hosting details
Our data is hosted in single tenanted AWS EC2 instances within geographically suitable data centers.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no