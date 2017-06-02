Data retention policy
Upwave collects both Personal Information and Non-Personal Information.
If Upwave has collected information, which consists of both Personal and Non-Personal (“Combined Information”), Upwave will treat the Combined Information as Personal Information.
Upwave will handle Personal Information in order to comply with the contractual obligations under the agreement with the client. Upwave may also rely on legitimate interest to handle Personal Information (e.g. when necessary for internal administrative purposes, service improvement or to maintain a high level of security) or as required by law.
When a client subscribes to Upwave personal information about the client will be collected, e.g. name, email and physical location, as well as Upwave’s payment services subcontractor may collect the client's credit card information.
The main purpose of processing and collecting Personal Information is to provide the client with information, products, and/or services that the client requests from Upwave or to carry out obligations arising from any agreements entered into between Upwave and the client.
Information is maintained as long as Upwave provides services to the client, and as long it is required for Upwave to perform any related business activities. After the information is no longer necessary for business purposes, Upwave will destroy the information unless it is agreed with the client that Upwave should keep the information, or a court or administrative order is made to preserve the information, or if it is otherwise stipulated by law.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upwave will on its own initiative, or upon the request of the client, rectify, delete, or complete any Personal Information in the register which is found to be incorrect, unnecessary, inadequate, or outdated. The client has the right to have incorrect details revised under certain circumstances.
Upwave will respond and/or implement the client’s preferences within 30 days of receiving the request. In order to provide any Personal Information to the client, we will verify the identity and authenticate the access right before doing so.
Data storage policy
The information which is collected may be transferred to, and stored at, various locations depending on where our company’s systems are hosted. Upwave will take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that the Personal Information is treated securely and in accordance with applicable privacy laws and this Privacy Policy.
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no