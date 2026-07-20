Sensor Tower Alerts

Our privacy policy outlines procedures for handling such requests: Find out more at

Notably: we follow industry standard practices for data deletion, compliant with CCPA and GDPR regulations. We also follow Slack's Guidelines and requirements for App Directory Apps and offer customers who have connected this app the ability to delete any PII related to it. This is listed in the above Privacy Policy under "Service Providers" > "Other providers", where Slack is explicitly named. Namely, Sensor Tower agrees that such customers may: "Submit a privacy right request based on the process outlined in this policy and, we will honor the request directly to the extent with which we are able within Sensor Tower systems and/or may submit a third party request to Slack to honor the request". The deletion procedure mentioned here is outlined in the "Exercising your privacy rights" section of our Privacy Policy and explicitly mentions "right to delete".