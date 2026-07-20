Sensor Tower Alerts

:money_with_wings: Track competitor downloads and revenue
Trigger alerts based on thresholds or % changes to spot acceleration or slowdown.
:chart_with_upwards_trend: Monitor your own app performance
Get notified about spikes, dips, or sustained trends before they become surprises.
:art: Detect competitor ad campaigns
Know when new creatives launch, spend shifts, or impression share ramps up.
:tada: Track app updates and new versions
Monitor new versions or in-app events so you can benchmark release cadence.
:sob: Follow negative reviews
Catch emerging sentiment issues by triggering on new low-rated reviews.
:chart_with_downwards_trend: Monitor category rankings
Get alerted when apps enter top charts or rankings shift between competitors.
:shushing_face: Track soft-launched apps
Spot new entrants quietly launching in a market before they scale.
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