The Everwall app allows you to have the Slack channels you choose be displayed on screens — large enough for everyone in your office to see. When combined with an ongoing wall and displayed around your office, you can be sure everyone sees what you need them to see.Everwall is a paid product.
Everwall will be able to view:
Everwall will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.