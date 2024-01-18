Data retention policy
Customers can choose their retention settings by contacting their Account Manager. The default retention setting for Customer Data is 3 years.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon customer deletion, Jiminny deletes customer data from our production environments within 30 days and backups are deleted within 60 days.
Data storage policy
Jiminny store data with Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures, which allow recovery from a major disaster. Customer Data and our source code are automatically backed up nightly.
Data center location(s)
United States, Ireland
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted in multiple availability zones
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no