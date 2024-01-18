Jiminny is the world’s most loved Conversation Intelligence platform, empowering revenue teams with real-time insights from customer interactions across video, voice, and email. Our platform helps sales reps sharpen their skills, enables managers to coach more effectively, and supports executives in making data-driven decisions that consistently drive revenue growth. Integrating Jiminny with Slack allows you to seamlessly share call clips, playlists, and learning moments across the business, fostering collaboration and continuous improvement. Benefits of Jiminny + Slack Integration: Focus on Selling, Not Admin: AI-powered automation logs critical insights into your CRM, ensuring reps stay focused on high-impact tasks. Consistent, Actionable Insights: Instantly capture and analyze conversations across all channels—video, voice, and email—within Slack. Smarter Coaching for Managers: Use real-time data to develop your team, track performance, and coach more effectively. Data-Driven Decisions: Reps, managers, and executives can rely on Jiminny for accurate, actionable data to guide decision-making and strategy.