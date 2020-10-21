Date of latest pen test
2020-10-21
Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
no
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
SAML-based solutions
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
security@splunk.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no
Third party services used by this app
The VictorOps Slack app communicates with the VictorOps platform. The VictorOps platform uses third parties to deliver notifications, as well as supporting one and two-way integration with various 3rd party services as configured by the customer.