Displai will retain Customer Data in accordance with any regulatory requirements and legal holds, customer contractual requirements, and its stated Information Security/Sensitivity Policy (in that order). Generally, customer data is retained for the life of the customer contract and a period of up to 90 days after, unless specific arrangements or requirements specify otherwise.

Data archiving and removal policy

Displai will remove Customer Data in accordance with any regulatory requirements and legal holds, customer contractual requirements, and its stated Information Security/Sensitivity Policy (in that order). Generally, customer data is retained for the life of the customer contract and a period of up to 90 days after, unless specific arrangements or requirements specify otherwise. Individuals may request removal of their data in accordance with the Hoopla Privacy Policy by submitting a request to privacy@hoopla.net and such requests will be honored; however, subsequent transmittal of new data on such persons by their employer (which is the primary ingest point of data for Hoopla, as we do not collect information on data subjects directly) will be loaded into the system and would require additional removal requests. Data subjects are advised of this when requests for correction or removal are made, and are advised to also discuss such requests with their employer.