Ideal for Managing Slack Teams with Standard and Plus Licenses
BetterCloud unifies the management of Slack's data and controls across multiple teams, surfaces critical incidents, and provides the management tools to effectively operate and secure your Slack domain.
With BetterCloud for Slack
, IT teams managing Slack can now:
• Get critical insights on activity
between users, guests, groups, channels, and files within Slack.
• Take one-off and automated actions
through a centralized, cross-application admin console. Create automation workflows for policy enforcement – including Slack file sharing permissions, guest policies, or groups management – or orchestrate routine IT processes, such as onboarding/offboarding a user across applications.
• Build and manage least privilege access roles
with functionality to configure granular permissions across users, groups, and files in Slack and across individual SaaS applications.
• Speak with one of our product experts to get your organization set up.