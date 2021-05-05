Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We do retain user data until the user chooses to delete it, in which case it is instantly and permanently removed from our systems.

Data archiving and removal policy Once a user removes their data, it is permanently removed from the live platform. We may keep encrypted backup for up to 1 month, after which they are also permanently removed.

Data storage policy We store our data in accordance with the best security practices from the industry. All data is encrypted while it's being put on the wire, with TLS 1.3.

Data center location(s) Netherlands

Data hosting details Our data is hosted on private virtual servers.

Data hosting company DigitalOcean

App/service has sub-processors yes