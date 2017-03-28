Hive allows your team to organize its work. It's tightly integrated with Slack, allowing you to: 1) Jump directly to your Slack channels from Hive 2) Drag and drop actions directly to your Slack channels 3) Create actions in Hive directly in Slack using slash commandsTo make use of the integration, you'll need a Hive account. Details on plans can be found at https://hive.com/pricing.
Hive will be able to view:
Hive will be able to do:
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