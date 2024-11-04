AttendanceBot – PTO & Time Tracking

AttendanceBot is the complete Slack-first solution to time off, hybrid work, time tracking, and schedules.
From powerful Slack menus to quick command shortcuts, AttendanceBot Slackifies all of your workflows to keep your operations humming.
:beach_with_umbrella: Leave, PTO, Vacation, Absence, Sick Time, and Holidays
Instantly callout sick, plan time off, build holiday calendars, create approval flows, notify your team, notify project managers, and sync schedules with your personal calendar. Admins are equipped with full control over leave types, rules, limits, and accruals, as well as organizational holidays and blackout dates - configure domestic or international policies for any regional regulation, from floating holidays and parental leave to FMLA and bereavement. Teams are empowered with instant access to balances, usage, approvals, schedules, CSV exports, and a dashboard with calendars and statuses.
:hourglass: Time Tracking, Timesheets, Overtime, and Approvals
Simple ‘in’ and 'out' elections are all you need to punch your clock and improve timesheet accuracy. Use ‘lunch’ or ‘break’ buttons to stay timesheet compliant, or set flexible overtime rules, alerts, and controls to get a handle on extra hours. Manager can use the approval dashboard to review timesheets and flag concerns, while keeping the full team in the know with automatic Slack status, channel updates, alerts, and a live Attendance Board showing who’s in, out, late, expected, or on break or lunch, along with who’s wfh, wfo, sick, or on vacation.
:heavy_dollar_sign: Project, Client, and Jira Tracking
For even deeper understanding of time use, track time to projects, clients, or tasks, calculate project rates and billables, monitor milestones and thresholds, and fully analyze time spent using excel or our powerful visualization dashboards. Easily map and manage which employees go with which projects and tasks, and for Atlassian users you can integrate with Jira to track time spent on Jira projects and issues, or visualize JIRA work each day and week on a calendar.
:calendar: Shift Rosters, Sign-ups, and Schedules
Schedule your employees’ shifts with our sleek shift planning interface, while keeping your team in the know using Slack. Admins save time with custom alerts, quick-assign templates, and shift criteria, along with access to the master calendar and instant reporting on shift and timesheet data. Meanwhile AttendanceBot simplifies for employees by automatically notifying when shifts are assigned, sending reminders for upcoming shifts, and enabling shift swaps when availability changes.
:office: Hybrid Work, WFH, WFO, and Location Planning
Manage hybrid policies like office capacity or expected WFO each week, then empower your team to plan their own time in the office, at home, on the road, on site, or in the field with simple bookings like “WFH next friday” or “ito Monday.” Create recurring weekly schedules or let employees plan daily, and activate intelligent reminders where you need them. Keep everyone’s status synced with Slack, visible on a status board, and organized on the calendar.
:birthday: Onboarding and Remote Culture
Your culture runs on Slack! Level up remote and in-person onboarding with robust tasklist assignment - keep both joinees and task owners updated real-time, while viewing progress across new hires and tasks so nothing falls through the cracks. And reinforce cohesive remote teams with automatic birthday shoutouts, workaversary announcements, and daily, weekly, or monthly custom reminders.
:rocket: Start your two-week free trial today or visit https://www.attendancebot.com/?workspace=slack
for more info.
:email: Contact hi@harmonizehq.com
for non-profit discounts, feedback and suggestions, or for questions about payroll integrations like Gusto, BambooHR, and JustWorks.