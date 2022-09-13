TrackingTime

Task-based time tracking app that helps companies manage their projects, track working times, measure productivity and create accurate timesheets. Now, it allows you to collaborate with your team in Slack, keep up with the progress of your projects and see what everybody is doing in real time. Here is the full list of commands:

/tt tasks displays your tasks.

/tt start task_name,,project_name to start tracking (project name is optional).

/tt stop to stop tracking.

/tt workingon see what everybody is tracking.

/tt team lists your team stats.

/tt projects lists your projects stats.