Data retention policy
We retain your account information for as long as your account is active and 9 months thereafter in case you decide to re-activate the Services. Where we retain information for Service improvement and development we only use the information to uncover collective insights about the use of our Services, not to specifically analyze personal characteristics about you.
Data archiving and removal policy
We’ll automatically delete your account and all data associated to it from our production database if the account has been inactive for 9 months. An account is considered inactive when no users have logged into the account during a 9-month period. If a user returns after 9 months they will be treated like a new user and will need to signup for a new account. There will be no record of previous user data.
Data storage policy
We use data hosting service providers in the United States, listed at the end of this document, to host the information we collect, and we use technical measures to secure your data. For more information on where we store your information, please refer to our Security & Trust page (https://support.trackingtime.co/en/articles/1192765-security).
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no