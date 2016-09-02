We use Slack at BigTime to streamline the way our teams communicate. Wanting our customers to have access to the same productivity apps that we value, we’re excited to offer the BigTime app for Slack.



Keep projects and tasks on track, receiving notifications on your communication channel of choice. Choose BigTime inbox notifications, email notifications and now, subscribers to BigTime IQ Pro, can use their Slack channel to get BigTime notifications.



Use your mobile Slack app to streamline workplace productivity no matter where you are with important notifications like these: - Review/Approval Notifications

- Task Assignments

- General Administrative Notices

- Messages composed from the Activity Dialogue If you want to radically reduce the volume of email in your inbox, get BigTime notifications with Slack. It’s free for IQ Pro subscribers, with a single channel for BigTime notifications and the convenience of a mobile app. To have your users opt into Slack notifications, they will need to have a profile in your Slack subscription and also be invited to your BigTime firm. We think of the BigTime Slack app as communication on steroids. We hope you’ll feel the same.