Data retention policy
Alerts and logs are removed after 14 days automatically. Endpoints are stored as long as the bot belongs to a channel or group. Workspace settings are stored as long as the bot is installed. No other data is collected.
Data archiving and removal policy
We maintain continuous backups for the last 35 days. If you uninstall the bot, data that belongs to your workspace is deleted within 14 days.
Data storage policy
We store all data using the latest encryption standards.
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no