Hanzo Illuminate

Data retention policy
Hanzo will collect and retain Customer Data only as directed in response to active Matters (defining applicable users, channels and/or timeframes) which have been initiated and maintained within the application.
Data archiving and removal policy
Hanzo will automatically remove Customer Data as directed and when no longer required for active Matters being maintained within the application.
Data storage policy
Hanzo will store Customer Data in accordance with our data security and privacy policies, and only within secure hosting facilities for each customer.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted (single instance/single tenant)
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no