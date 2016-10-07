HR Partner Bot Assistant

HR Partner is a modern cloud HR software that helps save you time by keeping track of your employee information, local or remote. We specialise in leave accrual tracking, as well as employee leave requests and approvals, along with other HR specific tasks such as applicant tracking & recruitment, electronic signatures and timesheets. With HR Partner's Slack integration, you can find out who's on leave in your company, discover upcoming birthdays, and view overdue HR Partner reminders in seconds all within Slack. Managers can even approve or deny employee leave applications in Slack without having to open our app. (Please note that you will need a paid subscription to HR Partner in order to use this bot long term - although it WILL work for you during your free trial period too).