Findmyshift is a website for creating employee schedules, sharing schedules with employees, tracking hours worked and reporting. Findmyshift is free for teams of 5 or less, or $35/month for teams larger than 5. After adding Findmyshift to Slack, we'll create a new Findmyshift account using your email and profile information from Slack. We'll then import the members of your Slack team as your employees so you can start scheduling their shifts (don't worry, we won't email your employees!). Findmyshift will never make any changes to your Slack configuration, and if new employees join (or leave), you can re-sync your team from Slack to Findmyshift, saving you from having to update both systems.