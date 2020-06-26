Retention policies allow administrators to automatically retain specific files based on their creation time (referred to as Modified Time in Collaborate) or last access time. These policies apply to files that match classification policies or are located in specific folders. If a file is covered by multiple retention policies, it will be retained according to the policy with the longest retention period.

Data archiving and removal policy

Archiving policies allow administrators to automatically archive specific files based on their creation time (referred to as Modified Time in Collaborate) or last access time. These policies apply to files that match classification policies or are located in specific folders. If a file is covered by multiple archiving policies, it will be archived according to the policy with the shortest archiving period. The archival process copies the targeted files to the specified destination and then deletes them from the original location. The deletion moves the files to the trash, where they will be subject to any retention that has been configured and will be purged based on the trash purge settings in Collaborate. Deletion policies allow administrators to automatically delete specific files based on their creation time (referred to as Modified Time in Collaborate) or last access time. These policies apply to files that match classification policies or are located in specific folders. If a file is covered by multiple deletion policies, it will be deleted according to the policy with the shortest deletion period.