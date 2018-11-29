Data retention policy
Botzee does not retain any customer data, besides the game data it creates (which includes no identifiable information), and IDs and tokens provided by Slack (which themselves contain no identifiable information). Slack IDs are never resolved to any other form (handles, names, etc) and stored.
Data archiving and removal policy
Botzee will remove customer data in accordance with GDPR, CCPA, and any other regulations that exist for users in the region they are located.
Data storage policy
Botzee data is stored in accordance with Amazon's recommended best practices for encryption and security.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Application data is retained in encrypted Amazon DynamoDB tables. Logs are maintained temporarily in Amazon CloudWatch Logs.
App/service has sub-processors
no