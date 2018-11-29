Botzee is a dice rolling game that you play in Slack with your friends and coworkers. It's designed to add a little bit of fun to your Slack. It can be played at any speed, and hopefully is a good kind of occasional distraction. There are three game modes. In addition to traditional style play, there's also Botzee ONE, a single, massively multiplayer game of Botzee that anyone anywhere can play, and Botzee Royale, a last-person-standing tournament that takes place over multiple games. After you install Botzee, a new bot called @botzee will join your workspace. You can invite @botzee to any channel, group, or DM and, by using a few simple commands, your whole team can play the game. When you complete the installation and invite @botzee to a channel, you'll get some more instructions on how to play. A Botzee slash command will also be added to your workspace so you can interact with Botzee. Only certain commands are currently supported via /botzee – status, help, and board.