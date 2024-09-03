Standup.ly: Poll & Survey ToDo Bot

Data storage policy

What Information Does Standuply Collect? Slack Team Information: When you or another user in your Slack team enables the Standuply Slackbot for your team, we receive the name of your team, the team avatar and email domain list from the Slack API. For each Slack Channel available for your Slack Team, we receive the Channel name, topic and purpose from the Slack API. Slack User Information: If you are a member of a Slack team that has enabled the Standuply Slackbot, we receive your Slack username, first and last name, Slack avatar, timezone and email address from the Slack API. This information is collected and shared as part of Standuply’s daily summary to your team only. Messages Directed at the Standuply Slackbot: We store messages directed at the Standuply Slackbot, whether by direct message, by conversations during the dialogs with Standuply Slackbot or an @-mention in a Slack chat room. We do not store messages not directed at the Standuply Slackbot. Third-party services integrated with Standuply Standuply supports integrations with various third-party services like Google Analytics, Jira, Trello, GitHub, Gitlab, BitBucket and more to come. When you add any of the integrations to your Standuply account you agree to share with us some data from that service. It might include the following: - OAuth from 3rd party services; - business data (e.g. metrics from Google Analytics, information on tasks from Jira, pull requests from GitHub, etc.); Also, you can integrate other services including your own internal databases with the Standuply using the Standuply "Custom request" functionality. In this case, we can store the data provided to Standuply via end-point requests. Billing information Standuply requests the following billing information to proceed the payment for the service: - Credit/Debit card number; - CVC; - Card expiration date; - Card owner name; Standuply doesn't store or manage this information in any way. We transfer it to the third-party payment provider Stripe. All the billing data is stored and managed on Stripe’s side. Standuply handles its management via API tokens provided by Stripe. Web browser cookies: Our Website and Standuply Slackbot may use “cookies” to enhance your user experience. Your web browser may place cookies on their hard drive for record-keeping purposes and sometimes to track information about them. You may choose to set your web browser to reject cookies, or to alert you when cookies are being sent. If you do so, please note that some parts of the Website may not function properly. Please also note that “cookies” are used to collect general usage and volume statistical information that does not include personal information. Web beacons Our Website may also contain electronic images known as Web beacons (sometimes called single-pixel gifs) that are set by our service providers or business partners. Web beacons are used along with cookies enabling us and/or our partners to compile aggregated statistics and analyze how our Website is used. We may use a third party service provider or our business partners to gather information about how you and others use our Website. For example, we will know how many users access a specific page and which links they clicked on. We use this aggregated information to understand and optimize how our Website is used. Links to Other Web Sites Our Website may include links to other web pages whose privacy practices may differ from ours. If you submit personal information to any of those sites, your information is governed by their privacy policies. We encourage you to carefully read a privacy policy of any website you visit. Finally, as is true of most sites, we automatically gather information about your computer such as your IP address, browser type, referring/exit pages, and operating system.