Standup.ly: Poll & Survey ToDo Bot

#1 Stand Up Bot
for daily async meetings & Time tracking powered by AI & GPT. Trusted by 100,000 teams
from Intel, IBM, Adobe and more. Hot Features
:fire: : Asynchronous standups & retro meetings | Time tracking
| Retrospectives automation
| Planning poker, sprint planning & backlog refinement | ToDo & Task management| 360 degree feedback & OKRs | Agile charts calculation | Task tracker integrations | Scheduled surveys & Slack Poll
| Text, voice & video answers
| Video calls automation
| Multi-admin access | Team Answers Analytics | SSO & Security standards compliance |
:page_facing_up: Automate
daily huddle check-ins, time trackig, retrospectives, 360 feedback reviews, 1-on-1, planning poker, backlog grooming, and other workflows.
:clock2: Seamlessly integrate task tracker-connected time tracking surveys, ensuring precise task estimations and real-time updates for better project forecasting and performance analysis.
:rocket: Achieve maximum team engagement with AI-driven conversational surveys, leveraging automated progress tracking and data collection for effortless, real-time performance updates.
:pencil2: Visualize progress with a dynamic timeline and interactive report whiteboard, enabling you to track milestones, control priorities, and efficiently manage team obstacles.
:speech_balloon: Customize questions in your own language
to strengthen and improve team culture. The AI adapts the phrasing with each run, enhancing engagement and keeping the team interactions fresh and dynamic.
:white_check_mark: Manage personal Todo & Tasks. Quickly turn messages into tasks, split tasks into subtasks, set due dates, receive reminders and more. Integrated with Standuply surveys and Task trackers.
:film_projector: A remote team can answer questions via text
, voice
or video
messages.
:date: Run multiple reports on a schedule or asynchronously at users’ time zones
.
:bar_chart: Integrations:
JIRA Atlassian, Trello, Asana, GitHub, Gitlab, Bitbucket, Google Analytics, HubSpot, Pivotal and more.
:inbox_tray: Extract data
from Redmine
, Wrike
, Basecamp
, MySQL
, MongoDB
, PostgreSQL
to Slack.
:gear: Centralized account management and insights
hub, organization-wide controls to onboard, easily manage and adopt usage for the whole organizationBuilt for Remote Teams - Designed for the Enterprise Grid
• get productivity summary reports in Slack (DM/channel), via email or on the web;
• track business metrics & OKR, team’s progress, performance and happiness;
• share goals, to-do lists with tasks, status meeting notes, calendar agenda, run polls, brainstorm;
• share permissions with your team using multi-admin access.Your Digital Assistant for Project Management and Agile Development in Slack
Think of Standuply as a Scrum Master or Project Manager that works in thousands of teams and applies the best practices. Disclaimer
As a result, your Agile or Kanban processes run on autopilot, you save time and avoid costly mistakes.
: The answers from integrated Large Language Model (ChatGPT) might generate inaccurate responses and data insights. Read
the full policy.