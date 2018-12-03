Your team is spread across time zones. Someone posts "let's meet at 3pm" and half the channel does mental math, someone gets it wrong, and the meeting starts with an apology.
Team TimeZone fixes this inside Slack — where the confusion actually happens.
AUTO TIME CONVERSION
When anyone mentions a time in a channel, each teammate privately sees it converted to their own timezone. No slash commands, no converters, no one asking "wait, is that my 3pm or your 3pm?" It just works.
SMART MEETING FINDER
Type /ttz find time for @sarah @kenji and me — and get suggested windows that respect everyone's working hours, in seconds.
TEAM DASHBOARD
Open teamtimezone.com/app
for a live timeline of your whole team: who's online, who's winding down, who's asleep. Filter by channel, group, or timezone. Great for planning async work without the guesswork.
Works with Slack Connect, so you can coordinate with external partners too. Setup takes under 10 seconds — no configuration needed.
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