CoupaMessenger

Data retention policy
All objects in the Coupa database, which also includes where personal data might be stored by customers, have user interfaces, REST APIs, and loaders (CSV via UI or SFTP) where the customer can clear out any fields they'd like. Both master data (for example, user profiles) and transactional data can be managed via REST APIs and loaders where a customer admin user can clear out or scramble data fields based on the selected criteria. The customer admin can apply these changes at any time.
To further illustrate the application of these admin tools, let’s review how a single user profile record can be managed. A Coupa user profile relies upon a minimum of two supplied data points: a user name and a user email address. Behind the scenes, a Coupa generated User ID serves as the primary key used in every transaction stored in the database. If personal data is used to create the user profile, then deleting such data from Coupa simply requires overwriting the name and email address with non-personal data. This can be achieved through the user interface by editing the user profile with admin rights.
Data archiving and removal policy
Coupa does provide the customer with the option to store contractual and transactional records in a long term repository, separate from the online database, designed to age out records from the system once their usefulness has expired. The timing is controlled by various policies that the customer can configure.
Data storage policy
We carefully designed our services, as well as our legal, organizational and technical infrastructure, to meet applicable privacy requirements and to support our customers in using our Coupa Platform in compliance with the same principles.
We process only the information necessary to deliver our services in line with the instructions received from our customers. To this end, Coupa processes our customer’s data (including the personal data provided therein) as necessary to serve the business-to-business (B2B) spend management needs of our customers and their end users. As a consequence, all customer data, including customer personal data, remains under full control of our customers.
App/service has sub-processors
no