Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

Data archiving and removal policy Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

Data storage policy Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

Data hosting details Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

App/service has sub-processors no