elmah.io is a cloud based error logger and management tool for .NET web applications. Based on the de-facto standard error component ELMAH, logging errors from your webserver requires nothing more than installing a NuGet package. We support both ELMAH as well as popular .NET logging frameworks like log4net, NLog and Serilog.When installed, all exceptions on your webservers will automatically be synced to elmah.io’s powerful infrastructure based on Elasticsearch and Windows Azure. Everything from full-text to time-based searches fly at supersonic speed. Our integration with Slack automatically notify your team members when new errors are logged.elmah.io is a paid service, but you can sign up for a free 21 day trial.
elmah.io will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
A user can per request ask to get his/her user deleted. We want this to be a manual process, in order to disallow people from keep signing up for new trials.
When a user asks for deletion, the user data will be deleted from:
- Our database (Elasticsearch)
- Intercom
- MailChimp (in case the user signed up for the newsletter)
- Backups (we don't want to modify already created backup data, why we create a new total backup and delete the old one)
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)