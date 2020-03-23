Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Our database has a ‘Point In Time Restore’ mechanism (PITR). We also backup the entire database every 24 hours. This backup is stored in another system and region from where the database is hosted and is kept for 30 days.

Data archiving and removal policy Once requested, data is removed in seven days from our database (usually after a couple of hours). Data could be present in backups for up to 30 days after the removal of the data from our database. In total, that’s a maximum of 37 days that the data could be present in our systems and/or backups after removal request.

Data storage policy The data is logically segregated. Every customer has its own unique domain (company.bucketlist.org) and data is always stored using the company as a primary key and identifier. The data is encrypted at rest wether it’s in the live database or in our backups.

Data center location(s) Canada, United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company DigitalOcean