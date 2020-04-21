Data retention policy
Bugsnag retains the Customer Data we receive as described in our Privacy Policy for as long as you use our Services or as necessary to fulfil the purpose(s) for which it was collected, provide our Services, resolve disputes, establish legal defenses, conduct audits, pursue legitimate business purposes, enforce our agreements, and comply with applicable laws.
Data archiving and removal policy
Bugsnag will erase the data once the retention period has passed and backups of the data will be deleted after a 7 day period.
Data storage policy
Data is stored at multiple redundant locations in order to ensure availability. Security controls, such as encryption at rest, are used to protect data from accidental or unlawful destruction, alteration or disclosure.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud Storage
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors