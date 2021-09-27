Data retention policy
Data will remain in your Raygun account until your data retention period expires for that data, or you manually choose to delete this information from your account settings.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data is maintained in our data stores and backups for up to 2 weeks following removal which is either triggered by you, one of your team, or by Raygun’s data retention policies. After this period the data is completely removed from our systems to support your data retention and destruction policies.
Data storage policy
Raygun uses encrypted data storage and secure backups keep your data protected. Data backups are maintained for 2 weeks at which point they are automatically and permanently deleted.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors