Data will remain in your Raygun account until your data retention period expires for that data, or you manually choose to delete this information from your account settings.

Data archiving and removal policy

Data is maintained in our data stores and backups for up to 2 weeks following removal which is either triggered by you, one of your team, or by Raygun’s data retention policies. After this period the data is completely removed from our systems to support your data retention and destruction policies.