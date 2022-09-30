Connections created by RandomCoffee are key & widen our internal network. For example I switched job thanks to a RandomCoffee I had internally !
Thomas Cailliot - Institutional Sales, Allianz GI
We have decided to expand RandomCoffee to the entire branch since we do not always know our colleagues, even the ones that are at the end of the hall. This helps us all expand our network and create a better environment at work, with barely any effort !
Sylvie Arlabosse - Director of Communication, Total
The more digital the workplace becomes, the more real-life interactions become necessary. RandomCoffee is an amazing solution for this.:rocket: To launch RandomCoffee
Yves Gautier - Director of Communication, Henkel
/invite @random command and it will randomly pair channel members each week for a coffee.
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