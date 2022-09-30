Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy At RandomCoffee, we prioritize the utmost care for data security and privacy. Your data remains stored only during the presence of RandomCoffee on your workspace. If you wish to have your data removed, you can do so at any time by sending a request to support@random-coffee.com. We are committed to collecting and preserving only the essential data required for the app to operate efficiently.

Data archiving and removal policy Feel free to submit a data deletion request at any time after the removal of RandomCoffee from your workspace. Simply send your request to support@random-coffee.com, and we will ensure your data is securely deleted within a 30-day timeframe.

Data storage policy We maintain the durability and security of your data through robust measures. Data is securely stored using Postgres on Amazon Web Services, with daily backups being diligently handled by AWS. Encryption plays a pivotal role in safeguarding your data: it is transmitted securely using HTTPS over SSL (TLS 1.3) and stored at rest with AES-256, employing block-level storage encryption. All data is housed within Europe in Germany and France.

Data center location(s) Germany, France

Data hosting details Cloud Hosted

Data hosting company Amazon Web Services (AWS)