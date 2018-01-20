HelpDocs is the best way to share knowledge with your customers and your team. Our Slack integration lets you interact with your articles in a natural way, from right in your team chat.What you can do
• Search all your articles
• Create new articles
• Get notifications when articles are published or deleted by your team, new users sign up, feedback is left, or contact forms are submittedExample Commands
/hd search [query] - Shows the top 3 matches from your docs for [query]
/hd create [title] - Creates a new article called [title]. You can choose a category and write a li'l body for it too.Requires a HelpDocs account
To use this integration you'll need a HelpDocs account. Plans start at just $29 a month, with no per-user fees. Plus we’ll give you 14-days free on any plan.Learn More About HelpDocs
Wanna learn more? Check out helpdocs.io