Data retention policy
We retain personal information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which we collected it. If your account is deactivated or disabled, some of your information and the content you have provided will remain in order to allow your team members or other users to make full use of the MadCap Flare Online account. For example, we continue to display messages you sent to the users that received them and continue to display content you provided.
Data archiving and removal policy
Our Services and related documentation give you the right to delete any information on our systems that are not required for you to continue using our products.
Data storage policy
We use Microsoft Azure as our data hosting service provider. The data hosting servers are located in the United States.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting company
Microsoft Azure
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no