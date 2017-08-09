TrackSSL is a service that allows you to monitor your website, ensuring you don't get into the embarrassing position of rushing to renew an expired SSL certificate. Integration your notifications into Slack to ensure no-one on your team misses out.To add Slack notifications to your TrackSSL account, visit your Notifications area when logged in and click "Add to Slack".
trackssl will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.