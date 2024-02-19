Dailybot
helps teams stay aligned without meetings. It captures work updates across chat, code editors, and integrations, and turns them into insights. With Dailybot, AI agents can also report their work through the same system, so people and agent activity stays visible side by side.
Thousands of teams already use Dailybot to stay in sync easily. Enterprise-ready. SOC2 certified. Backed by Y Combinator.PEOPLE + AGENTS, ONE PLACE
Your AI coding agents (Claude Code, Cursor, Copilot, and others) can report work through Dailybot. When an agent finishes a session, your standup auto-fills without manual intervention. Managers see team and agent work side by side. You save time every day without thinking about it.ASYNC STANDUPS & CHECK-INS
Run standups, retrospectives, daily huddles, and custom check-ins on your schedule. Responses are collected async and posted to your preferred channel (chat or email). Set the frequency, pick your questions, and let Dailybot handle the rest.KUDOS & RECOGNITION
Celebrate wins with kudos aligned to your team values. Leaderboard and recognition trends. Keeps teamwork human.INTELLIGENCE & AUTOMATIONS
Ask Dailybot questions in chat. Summarize insights. Or build custom workflows, chat commands, and triggers based on team events.INTEGRATIONS
Integrate with Jira, GitHub, Bitbucket, Linear, ClickUp, Shortcut, and Google Calendar natively. Or Google Sheets, Webflow CMS and other 2,000+ apps via Zapier. Robust API and webhooks also included.MANAGEMENT TOOLING
Download reports as CSV, XLSX, or PDF. Dashboards with participation metrics and response trends.
We’re SOC2 certified. Enterprise SLAs, DPAs, and Priority Support available. Slack Connect and Enterprise Grid supported. Multiple time zones. Only platform with English, Spanish, Portuguese UI.Free to start. No credit card required
.
For more information or to contact the Dailybot team visit our support center :arrow_upper_right:
.
AI Notice: Dailybot uses AI to assist with chats, automations, and updates. We don’t store personal data from these interactions. You can turn AI features off anytime in settings.