TeamBuddy Is a combination of team directory with icebreaker questions Encourage your people to know each other. Make your company's culture more inclusive and warm. :rocket: Boost your remote team culture

:musical_score: Let your people know each other

:zap: Build more effective and engaged teams

:wave: Welcome new employees Once installed with Slack, you'll get your on-line private space with: Team Directory

It contains extended profiles of all team members. Each employee can sign in with a Slack account and fill out their profile. Clubs

They group people around similar interests and hobbies. Each club has its own set of questions that members can answer. Clubs with Q&A's are the essence of TeamBuddy and allow team members to express themselves and know each other better. You'll start with 3 default clubs with predefined questions you can start using right away! Team members will be able to create new clubs and suggest new questions. @TeamBuddy bot

It'll welcome new Slack users and ask them to join clubs, answer questions, and introduce this way to other team members. @TeamBuddy will also notify you when a new question is added to any of your clubs. Start your 14-days free trial and see how TeamBuddy fits into your organization.