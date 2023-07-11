We store your Personal Data securely throughout the life of your account with us. We will only retain your Personal Data for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which we collected it, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, accounting, or reporting obligations or to resolve disputes. While retention requirements vary by jurisdiction, information about our typical retention periods for different aspects of your personal data are described below. 1. Contact information for marketing purposes is retained on an ongoing basis until you un-subscribe. Thereafter we will add your details to our suppression list indefinitely. 2. Records of communications with you may be kept indefinitely. 3. Information collected via technical means such as cookies, webpage counters and other analytics tools is kept for a period of up to one year from expiry of the cookie.

Data archiving and removal policy

You are entitled to review, correct, or amend your personal information, or to delete that information. At any time, you may access and change any of your Personal Data in your account by editing your profile within the account management portion of our website or by sending an e-mail to us at support@honeycomb.io. You may request deletion of your account information by us, but please note that we may be required (by law or otherwise) to keep this information and not delete it (or to keep this information for a certain time, in which case we will comply with your deletion request only after we have fulfilled such requirements). When we delete account information, it will be deleted from the active database, but may remain in our archives. You may revoke your consent as related to our use and collection of specific Personal Data by contacting us at support@honeycomb.io. We will process your request in accordance with applicable data protection laws.