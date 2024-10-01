Sisense for Cloud Data Teams

Data retention policy
All customer data is automatically deleted after 30 days
Metadata like SQL statements deleted upon service termination
Validated in the SOC2, please see Trust Center here: https://trust.sisense.com/
Data archiving and removal policy
No archival process as data is automatically purged after 30 days
Snapshots and backups are maintained for a maximum of 30 days
Pre-upgrade snapshots are retained for 14 days
Data storage policy
Sisense Cloud Data Teams uses a multi-tenant architecture in AWS US-East-1 region, where customer data within shared databases is logically separated at the application layer to prevent data commingling. All data is protected using AES-256 encryption at rest and TLS 1.2+ in transit. Access is strictly controlled through AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) policies and roles.
Data hosting details
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Primary region: US-East-1
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no