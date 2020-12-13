Songlink helps you share music with your friends, coworkers and those few gems who happen to be both. :sweat_smile:Songlink will find your current jam-of-the-day on all the major music streaming platforms and post the links to the channel or conversation. Enter the song or album by name or copy-paste its URL. We support the following platforms: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube/YouTube Music, Pandora, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, Napster, Yandex.Music, SoundCloud and Audius.Happy listening and sharing! :headphones::v::rocket:
Songlink will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
Information Odesli Collects
Odesli collects anonymized location information about you that could indirectly identify you.
Odesli also collects information about how you use the Services. In certain cases, especially for
customer support, Odesli will collect your name and email address after you voluntarily share it
with us. For example:
● We collect and process location information when you use the Services. We determine
your location (city and country) based on the IP address of the device you’re using when
interacting with the Services.
● When you make a payment on Odesli, you may provide payment information such as
your payment card or other payment details. We use the Payment Card Industry
compliant third-party payment services Braintree and we do not store your credit card or
any other financial information.
● When responding to customer support inquiries, we will collect your name and email
address in order to best communicate with you and provide you the best possible
service.
● We collect information from your browser, computer, or mobile device, which provide us
with technical information when you access or use the Services. This technical
information includes device and network information, cookies, log files and analytics
information. Learn more about how we use cookies in our Cookies Policy at
https://odesli.co/cookie-policy.
● The Services use log files. The information stored in those files includes IP addresses,
browser type, internet service provider (ISP), referring/exit pages, platform type,
date/time stamp, and number of clicks. This information is used to analyze trends,
administer, protect and secure the Services, track member movement in the aggregate,
and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use.
Data archiving and removal policy
You have the right to be forgotten. You can contact us at support@odesli.co and request
that all of the anonymized data associated with you be deleted permanently. We will
then delete all of this data.
Data storage policy
Information Odesli Collects
Odesli collects anonymized location information about you that could indirectly identify you.
Odesli also collects information about how you use the Services. In certain cases, especially for
customer support, Odesli will collect your name and email address after you voluntarily share it
with us. For example:
● We collect and process location information when you use the Services. We determine
your location (city and country) based on the IP address of the device you’re using when
interacting with the Services.
● When you make a payment on Odesli, you may provide payment information such as
your payment card or other payment details. We use the Payment Card Industry
compliant third-party payment services Braintree and we do not store your credit card or
any other financial information.
● When responding to customer support inquiries, we will collect your name and email
address in order to best communicate with you and provide you the best possible
service.
● We collect information from your browser, computer, or mobile device, which provide us
with technical information when you access or use the Services. This technical
information includes device and network information, cookies, log files and analytics
information. Learn more about how we use cookies in our Cookies Policy at
https://odesli.co/cookie-policy.
● The Services use log files. The information stored in those files includes IP addresses,
browser type, internet service provider (ISP), referring/exit pages, platform type,
date/time stamp, and number of clicks. This information is used to analyze trends,
administer, protect and secure the Services, track member movement in the aggregate,
and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use.
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
When some requests for Songlink Technologies, Inc. to delete personal data, we will delete all the data within 30 business days, though it usually is completed within 24-48 hours.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)