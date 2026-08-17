Email support@tickerpal.com from the Slack account or workspace involved and ask us to delete your data. Include the workspace name or Slack team ID if you have it. We will delete associated Customer Data (installation/token data and watchlist records) within 30 days and confirm by email. Uninstalling TickerPal from a Slack workspace also starts removal of that workspace’s data within 30 days. Users can remove tickers themselves with Unfollow or /ticker unfollow. Website users can delete their account at

(account settings) or by emailing the same address.