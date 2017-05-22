Tellent Recruitee

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Recruitee has integrated its data retention policy as part of its software. In principle, data is retained between 30-37 days after processing. After that period of time, the data is deleted. Data may also be deleted on request by the end-user.

Data archiving and removal policy Recruitee has integrated its data removal policy as part of its software. In principle, data will be removed after the retention period or upon request of the end-user.

Data storage policy Recruitee has integrated its data storage policy as part of its software. In principle, Recruitee stores the data in accordance with its general storage policy.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://recruitee.com/en/terms#dpa