Connect MPZMail to Slack and automatically post Slack messages to a channel or user as part of an automation, or whenever a subscriber interacts with a campaign.In just a few clicks you can connect any existing Slack account and start sending Slack alerts from campaigns and automations with ease.
MPZMail will be able to view:
MPZMail will be able to do:
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