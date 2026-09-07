Data retention policy
Jukebot retains workspace data only for as long as the workspace has Jukebot installed. There is no fixed retention period beyond that - data is tied to active installation, not a time-based schedule.
Data archiving and removal policy
Jukebot does not archive data. When a workspace uninstalls Jukebot (Slack's app_uninstalled event), all data associated with that workspace - Spotify connection, playlist, track, and reaction history - is deleted outright via cascading deletes, not soft-deleted or retained. Users may also request deletion of their data at any time while installed by emailing help@getjukebot.com.
Data storage policy
Data is stored in a MySQL database on Laravel Cloud's managed infrastructure (built on AWS). Sensitive fields - Spotify and Slack OAuth tokens - are encrypted at rest. Access to production data is restricted.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted, via Laravel Cloud (a managed platform running on AWS infrastructure).
Data hosting company
Laravel Cloud (AWS)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no