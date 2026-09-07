Data deletion request procedure

Automated deletion on uninstall: When a workspace uninstalls Jukebot, Slack's app_uninstalled event triggers immediate deletion of that workspace's record, which cascades via database foreign key constraints through all related data - users, playlists, tracks, and reactions. This happens automatically with no manual intervention and no retention period afterward. Manual deletion requests while still installed: A workspace admin or member can request deletion at any time by emailing help@getjukebot.com, without uninstalling. We verify the request corresponds to a real installed workspace and that the person requesting is able to verify account ownership, then manually trigger the same deletion process used for uninstalls, removing all associated data. We aim to complete these within our stated 2-business-day response window. Because deletion is enforced via database-level cascading foreign keys rather than application logic scattered across multiple places, there's no risk of orphaned data being left behind by mistake.