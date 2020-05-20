Data retention policy
RawBot Inc. will only collect the data needed for the operation of TimeBot, such as: - the history of time off requests; - the configured workspace settings (holidays, starting and ending times); We follow the OWASP best practices and encrypt data (both at rest and in transit). We do not store any data that we don’t need for our operations.
Data archiving and removal policy
RawBot Inc. will automatically delete all data related to the Slack workspace 12 months after TimeBot is removed from the Slack team.
Data storage policy
Any information related to Slack workspace is stored in the AWS data center located in North Virginia, USA.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no