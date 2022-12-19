You have a right to be informed of Personal Data processed by Mural, a right to rectification/correction, erasure and restriction of processing. You also have the right to receive from Mural structured, common and machine-readable format of Personal Data you provided to us. We can only identify you via your email address and we can only adhere to your request and provide information if we have Personal Data about you through you having made contact with us directly and/or you using our site and/or service. We cannot provide, rectify or delete any data that we store on behalf of our Authorized Users or Customers. To exercise any of the rights mentioned in this Privacy Policy and/or in the event of questions or comments relating to the use of Personal Data you may contact Mural's compliance team: compliance@mural.co Where you have provided consent, you may withdraw it at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of the processing that was carried out prior to withdrawing it. Whenever you withdraw consent, you acknowledge and accept that this may have a negative influence on the quality of Mural Website or Services or even impede the provision of the Services . You further agree that Mural shall not be held liable with respect to any loss and/or damage to your Personal Data if you choose to withdraw consent. Where Personal Data is processed for the above purposes on the basis of Mural's legitimate interests, under the GDPR, you may object to such processing at any time. To do so please contact: compliance@mural.co In addition, you have the right to lodge a complaint with the data protection authority in your jurisdiction. Pursuant to Article 27 of Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Tactivos Inc., DBA MURAL has appointed European Data Protection Office (EDPO) as its GDPR representative in the EU. You can contact EDPO regarding matters pertaining to the GDPR by sending an email to privacy@edpo.brussels, using EDPO’s online request form, or writing to EDPO at Avenue Huart Hamoir 71, 1030 Brussels, Belgium. For more information, please visit our privacy policy:

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