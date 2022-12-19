Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
We currently support SSO with multiple identity providers, such as LDAP, SAML, OAuth, OpenID, OpenID Connect, and JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) - all of the common and most popular identity standards.
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
security@mural.co
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Vulnerability disclosure program covers Slack app
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
yes
Third party services used by this app