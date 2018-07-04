Data retention policy
User data is kept only for as long as it is necessary to ensure uninterrupted service, as well as to meet any legal and regulatory obligations.
Data archiving and removal policy
Should you ever decide to delete your account and associated data, you may do so by emailing max@clockworkcoding.com If you terminate your Account, any association between your Account and information we store will no longer be accessible through your Account.
Data storage policy
User data is stored on the servers of Heroku and AWS, our hosting providers. To protect you against accidental data loss, we maintain backups in the the United States. All backups are encrypted in transit and at rest.
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
AWS, Heroku
App/service has sub-processors
no