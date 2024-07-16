Fellow's integration for Slack provides a seamless pre and post-meeting workflow so your team can show up prepared and leave with the most accurate AI notes, recaps, and next steps. Fellow’s AI notetaker does more than just take AI notes, it sets every meeting up for success with Slack automations, collaborative agendas, and assigned action items.
. . .With Fellow's Integration for Slack, you can:Share meeting notes and AI-generated summaries to your Slack channels, automatically
Fellow’s AI Copilot can automatically record, transcribe, and summarize your meetings. Then, it can automatically share the recap to Slack channels so that everyone has visibility.Stay on top of your to-do list
Action items from meetings show up in Fellow’s daily or weekly digest so that you can remember what needs to be done.Automatically prompt attendees to contribute to the meeting agenda
Productive meetings happen when everyone contributes to the agenda. Fellow automatically prompts participants via Slack to add to the agenda before the meeting starts.Add content from Slack directly to your team meetings or 1-on-1s
Limit disruptions by adding non-urgent Slack messages directly to the meeting agenda. That way everything can still be discussed, without interrupting deep work.
. . .About Fellow
Fellow is the most complete AI meeting notetaker built for teams that want to move faster and smarter. It seamlessly connects every meeting in your calendar to your AI recaps, agendas, and Slack channels so that nothing slips through the cracks.
Fellow fits into your team’s existing daily flow with pre and post-meeting automations connected to Slack so everything you need before, during, and after your meeting is right where you need it when you need it.
. . .How to get started
* Sign up for Fellow (Fellow offers a free 14-day trial of the Pro Plan, and a limited Free plan)
* Check out our step-by-step guide: https://help.fellow.app/en/articles/3404182-how-to-integrate-with-slack
* Need more info? Check out our website: https://fellow.app/integrations/slack/