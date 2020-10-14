Axure Cloud

Axure will retain Customer Data in accordance with our Data Retention Policy. Data is retained indefinitely unless otherwise manually deleted by the customer.

Data archiving and removal policy

Axure will remove customer data in accordance with GDPR and our Data Retention Policy. If users delete their data from the web application and it exceeds the retention window (30 days) the data will no longer exist on our servers. Disposal procedures are in place to guide personnel in performing sanitization procedures to ensure data and software are unrecoverable.