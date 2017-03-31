Do you need to make a quick team decision... - Who makes the next coffee? - Where to go for lunch? - Who's going to answer the phone? - Which playlist should you listen to?Use Decision Bot to get an instant decision. Roll a Dice, Flip a Coin or play Rock, Paper, Scissors.
Decision Bot will be able to view:
Decision Bot will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)