Suitest notification app is on Slack!You can now integrate Suitest directly with your Slack channels. Receive short messages regarding the progress of your test packs and get notified across your devices when Suitest has finished testing.Get your notification through the Suitest app on Slack immediately when: * All test were finished on your devices. * An error is produced on one of the devices.Suitest integration app requires Suitest account. No additional fees.Additional significant features are coming soon, so stay tuned!
Suitest will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
Customer Data are retained as long as the user has an active account.
Data archiving and removal policy
We will remove Customer Data on request.
Data storage policy
Customer Data are retained as long as the user has an active account.
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
Write request to support@suite.st.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)