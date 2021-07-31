Account profile data is kept for the duration of the active account. Call records are anonymised after 397 days, meaning the details of the calls and associated diagnostics are deleted at that threshold.

Data storage policy

Administrative and organisational policies and procedures are documented in the StarLeaf Information Security Management System (ISMS) where appropriate controls are designed to maintain an adequate level of data confidentiality, integrity and availability. For paid customers, StarLeaf guarantees data residency within your chosen jurisdiction. This means all data created by an organisation will reside exclusively within the requested region, including backups.