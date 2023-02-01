Gryzzly - Time and budget tracking

Gryzzly is available in English and FrenchEN
:bear: Gryzzly collects your team's time logs directly in Slack — and turns them into reliable data to drive and protect your profitability
.
:clock3: 90% of time entries submitted the same day. No chasing required
— giving you real data to spot budget drift early, understand what's eating your margins, and back your R&D funding with audit-ready records.:bulb:How it works
1. Gryzzly pings each team member at their chosen time.
2. In seconds, they pick a project, task, and duration.
3. Everything syncs to your dashboard
in real time — with smart alerts to flag risks before they become problems.:gear: What you get
- Slack-native chatbot, lightweight and non-intrusive
- Real-time project and budget dashboard
- Actual vs. planned analysis
- Google Calendar sync
- Log time in hours, days, or percentages
- Audit-ready tracking for R&D tax credits and grants
- Smart overage alerts
- Entry validation and team controls
- Bulk entries and CSV import
- Built-in Timer
:white_check_mark: Over 1,000,000 hours
tracked across France and internationally.
:pray: 100% self-reported.
No software to install, no background tracking.
:rocket: Free 14-day
trial. Up and running in under 24 hours.
One click to install. Start tracking today.
:point_right: app.gryzzly.io
:mag: Learn more at gryzzly.io
— The Gryzzly Team :bear:FR
:bear: Gryzzly collecte le temps de travail de vos équipes directement dans Slack et le transforme en données fiables pour piloter votre rentabilité.
:clock3: Résultat : 90 % des temps sont saisis le jour même
, sans relance.
Le temps passé devient une donnée claire pour comprendre vos projets, détecter les dérives avant qu’elles ne coûtent, et justifier vos financements.:round_pushpin: Comment ça marche ?
1. Gryzzly contacte votre équipe à l’heure choisie.
2. En quelques secondes, projet, tâche et durée sont saisis.
3. Les données remontent en temps réel dans votre tableau de bord
, et des alertes intelligentes vous préviennent avant que vos projets ne dérapent.:gear: Fonctionnalités clés
- Chatbot Slack intégré
- Tableau de bord en temps réel
- Analyse du réel par rapport au prévisionnel
- Synchronisation Google Calendar
- Saisie en heures, jours ou pourcentage
- Solution auditable pour les subventions R&D en cas de contrôle
- Alertes intelligentes sur les dépassements
- Contrôle et validation des saisies
- Imports et saisies en masse
- Mode Timer
:white_check_mark: Plus de 1 000 000 heures saisies
en France et à l'international.
:pray: 100% déclaratif
: Pas de logiciel espion à installer.
:rocket: Essai gratuit 14 jours
. Déployé en moins de 24h
.
Ajoutez Gryzzly à Slack en 1 clic et récoltez vos premiers temps dès demain !
:point_right: app.gryzzly.io
:mag: Pour en savoir plus : gryzzly.io
— L'équipe Gryzzly :bear: