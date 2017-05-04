OfficeAmp makes it easy for office managers and admins to run an efficient workplace by giving employees a one stop shop for all of their requests and questions.
Simple and robust ITSM system that lives entirely inside Slack and gives you a Kanban dashboard to track, assign and resolve tickets,
Need a snack in pantry? :cookie: :chocolate_bar: Want to book a flight? :airplane: Order some lunch? :bento:
No more emails, texts or calls. Simply message OfficeAmp and get stuff done around the office.Here’s why your team will love OfficeAmp:
1. Employees ask a question like "where can I see my paystubs", "whats our travel policy" or "how do I request a new laptop". OfficeAmp will try to answer such questions using its internal knowledge base that you setup for your team.
2. If the answer does not satisfy the employee (or the knowledge base does not have the answer), she can raise a ticket by directly messaging OfficeAmp. Example of tickets -
flickering lights on second floor
,
pantry running low on snickers
,
need a new mouse
or`wifi is slow` etc. No slash commands or complex syntax needed.
3. Our AI helps you categorize and prioritize issues
. When you type in
need to buy a new HDMI cable
, it will be automatically be categorized as a “IT” and the
designated IT person would be instantly notified.
4. Resolve issues with context and control. Ask for more information
from the issue originator, add notes
and send updates
on the issues you are working on.
5. Stay organized in Slack
. No more lengthy email threads, calls or employees bugging each other about issues. Things no longer fall through the cracks. Always work on what is most important and urgent.
6. Generate real time reports
and get insights on what’s required for a happier office.
7. We succeed if you do. Get world class customer support
(from a team of humans :)) within Slack. You can type
DialM
for live support.
Wait, there is more. You can customize the categories of issues, assign more than one person to manage each category, assign issues to others in the team, manage chores around multiple offices... All of this and much more, right inside Slack. Get started now.
Got questions? Write to us hi@anaek.com