We collect information from you when you register on our site or services or enter information on our sites, any conversation that you have with the bot including any attachments that you upload, or any conversation that you have with our customer support team.

Data storage policy

Your personal information is contained behind secured networks and is only accessible by a limited number of persons who have special access rights to such systems, and are required to keep the information confidential. In addition, all sensitive/credit information you supply is encrypted via Secure Socket Layer (SSL) technology. We implement a variety of security measures when a user enters, submits, or accesses their information to maintain the safety of your personal information.All of your data is stored on Amazon AWS servers, which is the world’s biggest technology infrastructure provider. All transactions are processed through a gateway provider and are not stored or processed on our servers. We never ask for credit card numbers. (When you pay your bill, we use www.stripe.com, which is one of the biggest payment processor in the world).